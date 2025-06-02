The pub has been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA for not having a designated zone within the restaurant for smoking.

Virat Kohli is currently busy preparing to lift his maiden trophy for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3. However, his One 8 Commune pub and restaurant in Bengaluru has landed into trouble again, after the Cubbon Park Police registered a suo-moto case for Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) violations.

The pub has been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA for not having a designated zone within the restaurant for smoking. This is not the first time when Virat Kohli's One 8 Commune has landed into trouble. It has faced actions in the past as well.

The case was registered on Saturday as part of a special drive by the Bengaluru City Police to enforce public smoking regulations.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had also issued a notice to the restaurant in December for not obtaining an NOC from the Fire Department.

This action follows a complete ban on hookah bars by the Karnataka government, along with raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. The state government's Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Act, 2024, recently received the President’s approval.

Earlier, in 2024, One8 Commune faced legal issues. In June of the previous year, a case was filed against the pub and restaurant for operating past the permitted hours. Subsequently, in December, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice to the establishment following a complaint alleging fire safety violations and the absence of a clearance certificate from the Fire Department.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the pub was found operating beyond permitted hours during police night patrols. Notably, pubs in Bengaluru can serve customers until 1 am, and they are supposed to stop operations after 1 am, it added.