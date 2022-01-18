AGS Transact Technologies: All you need to know about the first IPO of 2022

Payment solution provider company AGS Transact Technologies is coming up with the first IPO of the year 2022. The company's IPO will open tomorrow and investors can invest till January 21. The company plans to raise Rs 680 crore through their IPO. This IPO will be based on Offer for Sale (OFS) only.

AGS Transact Technologies was incorporated in December 2002. The company is currently one of the largest payment solution providers in the country, providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate customers.

AGS Transact Technologies has fixed the price band for the IPO at Rs 166-175 per share. Like 2021, this year also many companies are in the queue to bring their IPO. For the time being, if you are preparing to invest money in it, then first know the complete details.

Offer for Sale of 680 crores

Shares worth Rs 680 crore will be issued under the IPO of AGS Transact Technologies.

All these shares of AGS Transact Technologies will be issued under the Offer for Sale (OFS).

The existing shareholders, including the promoter of the company, Ravi B Goyal will sell their stake.

Post the issue, the promoter Ravi B Goyal's stake in the company will reduce by about 32%.

The published shareholding will increase to 33.26% from the current 1.1%.

AGS Transact Technologies has fixed the price band for its IPO at Rs 166-175 per share.

At the same time, the lot size will be of 85 shares. It is necessary to bid for at least one lot.

In terms of the upper price band of Rs 175, at least Rs 14875 will have to be invested in the IPO.

After this, investments can be made in multiples of 85 shares. The size of the issue will be Rs 680 crore.

Under the IPO, 50% of the equity has been kept reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

35% of the equity is reserved for retail investors,15% is reserved for non-institutional investors.