Age 93 years, net worth Rs 65800 crore: Meet West Bengal's richest person, know his story, his business is...

The richest person in Bengal, Benu Gopal Bangur, age ninety-three, is listed among the top 100 wealthiest individuals in the Hurun India Rich List (Hurun India Rich List, 2024) as well. This billionaire Indian serves as the executive chairman of Bangur Shree Cement, a well-known name in the cement industry. Based on the Hurun list, he is one of the oldest billionaires with a net worth exceeding Rs 65,000 crore. Tell us how Benu Gopal became one of the richest people in the nation by growing his family business to unprecedented heights.

Hurun has ranked him thirty-second on their list of the 100 richest Indians. Benu Gopal Bangur, a 93-year-old wealthy man from Kolkata, has a total net worth of Rs 65,800 crore, and this year his wealth has increased by 15%. Big billionaires like NR Narayana Murthy and Nusli Wadia are behind Benu Gopal Bangur in terms of wealth, according to Forbes' Billionaires Index.

This is how he became the head of the cement industry The Bangur Group was established in 1919 by Benu Gopal Bangur's brother Ram Koover Bangur and his grandfather Mungi Ram Bangur, making it one of the nation's oldest companies.

In 1979, Shri Cement was founded in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Benu Gopal Bangur was born in 1931 and came from a family of businesspeople. The Bangur Group's business is spread across numerous industries. In 1991, it was split into five divisions, with Benu Gopan Bangur being given responsibility for the cement industry.