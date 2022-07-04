Afzal Anis, founder of First HelpCare, Fametick and Rony Das, a cyber security expert, are revolutionising the society

Afzal and Rony have come this far with their unflagged hard work and dedication. We are hoping to see that their project will make the country a better and safer place for every citizen.

How far can a middle-class boy climb the ladder of success? Well, our two individuals Rony Das and Afzal Anis have the perfect answer to the questions. A cybersecurity expert and security analyst, Rony Das is the founder of Axom security. This agency strives to provide security solutions to its clients. At the age of 18, Rony found a bug in the Gauhati University’s website by using a simple Android phone. This same guy was also the one to discover a bug in Google’s Android Foreground Services, for which he was awarded a bounty of USD 5000.

Unity is power. Rony understood this better. He joined hands with Afzal Anis to expand his work. Afzal Anis, the young entrepreneur and digital marketer, has founded First HelpCare and Fametick to help people. First HelpCare aimed at establishing an authentic platform for crowdfunding to simplify the process and help the NGOs. So far, he has helped in collecting funds for families belonging to lower socio-economic backgrounds, child labourers and acid attack victims. This organisation was quite active during the critical hours when COVID 19 was at its peak. It helped daily wage workers face unemployment in these times and helped them survive. On Twitter, you can follow @imafzalanis and @first_helpcare to stay connected.

Rony joined hands with Afzal to start a new project to improve the condition of our country. The plans are currently under pipeline but we are expecting it to bring a huge change in society and bridge many gaps. When asked about his work, Rony says, “ Establishing a security agency was not enough to safeguard the right to privacy of people. Therefore, I started a project to spread information regarding data security among common people. As long as people are aware of what they are sending over the internet, their information is safe. “

Likewise, Afzal believes that awareness is the key to spreading information among people. Afzal noticed the expanding world of digital marketing and the reluctance of people to invest their money and time into creating their online presence at the same time, he came up with a Digital Marketing agency called Fametick Media. The organisation aimed at providing innovative business solutions to its clients at affordable costs, thus spreading the word about the growing popularity of digital marketing.

Afzal and Rony have come this far with their unflagged hard work and dedication. We are hoping to see that their project will make the country a better and safer place for every citizen.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.