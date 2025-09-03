After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks ahead of festive season

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato hiked its platform fee on orders to Rs 12 from the earlier Rs 10.

Swiggy has increased its platform fee on food delivery orders to Rs 15 from Rs 12. This is the third hike in three weeks. Earlier, Deepinder Goyal's Zomato hiked its platform fee on orders to Rs 12 from the earlier Rs 10. The move comes ahead of the festive season, when demand for food delivery is expected to surge. Swiggy had previously experimented with a Rs 14 platform fee at select locations last month over increased demand.

What is a platform fee?

It is a flat charge that Swiggy and Zomato customers pay on their food delivery orders. The fee includes goods and services tax. Platform fees were first introduced in April 2023 at just Rs 2 per order. They have steadily risen over time.

Swiggy Q1 results

Swiggy posted a 13 per cent sequential rise in its consolidated revenue in its June quarter results. It reported a revenue of Rs 4,961 crore in the first quarter, as compared to Rs 4,410 crore in the preceding quarter. The company's loss in the first quarter came in at Rs 1,197 crore in comparison to a loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the preceding quarter.

The standout performer in Swiggy's portfolio remained its quick commerce arm, which registered a staggering 114% year-on-year growth and 17% quarter-on-quarter increase, indicating strong traction in its express grocery and essentials delivery model.

