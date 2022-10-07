After Wipro-Infosys, THIS company is delaying onboarding of freshers

Representational Image

The hiring practices have been a topic of much discussion in the tech industry for some time. One after another, cases like this are occurring where freshmen have been chosen but their onboarding has been put on hold. As a result, the selected candidates are becoming more worried about the future. Following InfoSys-Wipro and HCL Tech, Accenture is the newest company to be added to this list.

According to the report of Business Today, after Infosys- Wipro- HCL Tech, cases of delay in onboarding of selected candidates are now coming to the fore in Accenture also. Some freshers expressed their pain while talking about their condition. He said that neither the company nor the placement office of the college is paying any attention to his problem. According to the report, multinational IT company Accenture is facing allegations of delay in inducting new employees.

A recent pass out student from an engineering college told Business Today that he was selected as Associate Software Engineer (ASE) in Accenture through campus placement in November 2021. This year, the offer letter was also received in the last week of April 2022. But despite this, onboarding is being carried forward from time to time. He said that recently he was given a date of 30 September for this, but again it has been extended till next year i.e. 2023.

This is not the only case related to Accenture. Another candidate said, 'I was given the offer letter on April 25 this year and all my documents were also approved, but I have not received my onboarding date yet'. Another such pass out said that his onboarding date was cancelled just two days before joining and extended. After getting the onboarding date, I packed my bags and booked tickets to go to the new city. But just two days before joining, the company again cancelled the date.

Describing his ordeal to Aaj Tak's affiliate channel Business Today, one such candidate told that he had turned down offers from companies like TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech to get a job in Accenture. But seeing this kind of situation here, I have become depressed. The candidates who were victims of this reluctance of the tech companies said that the college placement cell should have helped us in this difficult time, but they are not giving any answer. A graduate recently passed out from Galgotias University, Greater Noida said that I was selected through campus placement cell, but now they are also not responding to my complaints.