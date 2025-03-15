On March 13, 2015, the shares of Bhagiradha Chemicals stood at a meagre Rs 4.82. Fast forward ten years, the company's shares closed at Rs 298.5 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the same date this year -- a jump of a whopping 6093 percent.

The shares of a small company have seen a momentous surge in their value over a span of one decade. The fortunes of Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries began to change after Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani -- billionaire businessman and the founder of DMart -- invested in the firm. Damani owns over 43 lakh shares of the company, whose share price has risen more than 6,000 percent in just 10 years.

Momentous jump

The company has seen a 1059 percent surge in its share price over the last five years.

Damani's investment

Damani reportedly holds 43,06,487 shares of Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries, with a 3.32% stake. He has invested in the company through his investment firm Derive Trading And Resorts Private Limited.

This means that as on March 13, 2025, Damani's investment in the company was worth over Rs 128.5 crore.

Bhagiradha Chemicals is a manufacturer and distributor of agrochemicals, insecticides and herbicides. The company is based out of Hyderabad.