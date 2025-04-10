According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Elon Musk saw his wealth increase by USD 35.9 billion in a single day, bringing his total net worth to USD 326 billion.

A temporary 90-day suspension on tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump brought significant relief to the American stock market, triggering a sharp rise in the share prices of major technology companies. This unexpected surge led to some of the world's wealthiest individuals earning millions of dollars within a single day. Three of the biggest gainers of this market rally were Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos. Together, they amassed USD 800 million in profits in just one day, thanks to substantial increases in the stock values of their respective companies — Tesla, Meta and Amazon, respectively.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Elon Musk saw his wealth increase by USD 35.9 billion in a single day, bringing his total net worth to USD 326 billion. This one-day gain exceeded Jack Ma’s entire net worth of USD 34.4 billion. Tesla’s stock soared by 23 percent on Wednesday. Despite losing USD 107 billion earlier this year, Musk continues to hold the top spot on the billionaire list.

Mark Zuckerberg also witnessed a significant boost to his fortune, earning USD 25.8 billion in one day as Meta’s shares jumped by approximately 15 percent. His net worth now stands at USD 207 billion.

Jeff Bezos followed closely behind with an increase of USD 18.5 billion, raising his total wealth to USD 210 billion and rejoining the exclusive USD 200 billion club. Amazon shares climbed by 12 percent during this rally.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang saw his wealth grow by USD 15.5 billion, securing him a spot among the top 15 richest individuals globally for the first time.

A Landmark Day for Tech Billionaires

