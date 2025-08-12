After Trump's no-tariff announcement, gold prices fall by Rs...; check its rates in your city

After US President Donald Trump's announcement that no tariffs would be imposed on gold imports, the global gold rates sharply corrected. Even India witnessed a fall which further dropping by about Rs 50 in early trade on August 12. Know what the gold rates are in Indian cities here.

Indian gold prices plummeted by nearly Rs 1,400 per 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), with prices further dropping by about Rs 50 in early trade on August 12, following US President Donald Trump's no tariffs on gold imports policy. The global gold markets also corrected sharply after the announcement, easing for weeks of uncertainty when US Customs and Border Protection suggested potential tariffs on gold bars.



Global gold rates stabilise

Currently, gold prices are stable, with global gold trading around USD 3,365.97 per ounce, with a 24-hour upward trend and moderate volatility. Reportedly, US gold futures for December delivery fell 2.4-2.5% to USD3,404- USD3,407 per ounce. Spot gold also plummeted by 1.2% to stabilise at USD 3,357-USD 3,358.33 per ounce. This fall comes after US gold futures reached a record high of USD 3,534 per ounce on August 8.



Gold price in India



The price of gold in Delhi today is Rs 10,155 per gram for 24 karat gold, against Rs 10,243; Rs 9,310 per gram for 22 karat gold, against Rs 9390; and Rs 7,618 per gram for 18 karat gold, against Rs 7683 (on August 11, 2025), data as reported by Goodreturns. The price of gold in Mumbai today is Rs 10,140 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 9,295 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,605 per gram for 18 karat gold. In Chennai, Rs 10,140 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 9,295 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,675 per gram for 18 karat gold. In Kolkata, Rs 10,140 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 9,295 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 7,605 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Trump's no-tariff on gold imports

Trump has said his administration will not impose tariffs on gold imports, an announcement following days of speculation that gold bars might be subject to country-specific duties. Trump issued a terse statement in a social media post, after speculation arose over the possibility of gold tariffs after a recent ruling by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that 1-kilogram and 100-ounce gold bullion bars from Switzerland would face duties. “Gold will not be Tariffed!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, reports Yonhap news agency. The two types of gold bars in question are used to back contracts on The Commodity Exchange, the key gold futures market, but they are also sold to jewellers or industrial consumers for manufacturing purposes.

On Friday, the Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders in Precious Metals stated potential U.S. gold tariffs, saying that new duties, if imposed, may “negatively impact the international flow of physical gold," as reported by IANS.