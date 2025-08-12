After Trump's no-tariff announcement, gold prices fall by Rs...; check its rates in your city

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Indian Railways big update! Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw announces free Wi-Fi on stations of THESE cities, here's how to access

Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?

Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as he tops the list of India's most valuable...

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez costs almost 10 times than MS Dhoni's IPL salary: Check its original price

Jaya Bachchan's father said his 'family is utterly ruined' after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan: 'I have not brought you into this world to just...'

Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as IAS Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir, met in..., now posted in...

Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

After Trump's no-tariff announcement, gold prices fall by Rs...; check its rates in your city

After US President Donald Trump's announcement that no tariffs would be imposed on gold imports, the global gold rates sharply corrected. Even India witnessed a fall which further dropping by about Rs 50 in early trade on August 12. Know what the gold rates are in Indian cities here.

Latest News

Varsha

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

After Trump's no-tariff announcement, gold prices fall by Rs...; check its rates in your city

TRENDING NOW

Indian gold prices plummeted by nearly Rs 1,400 per 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), with prices further dropping by about Rs 50 in early trade on August 12, following US President Donald Trump's no tariffs on gold imports policy. The global gold markets also corrected sharply after the announcement, easing for weeks of uncertainty when US Customs and Border Protection suggested potential tariffs on gold bars.

Global gold rates stabilise

Currently, gold prices are stable, with global gold trading around USD 3,365.97 per ounce, with a 24-hour upward trend and moderate volatility. Reportedly, US gold futures for December delivery fell 2.4-2.5% to USD3,404- USD3,407 per ounce. Spot gold also plummeted by 1.2% to stabilise at USD 3,357-USD 3,358.33 per ounce. This fall comes after US gold futures reached a record high of USD 3,534 per ounce on August 8. 

Gold price in India

The price of gold in Delhi today is Rs 10,155 per gram for 24 karat gold, against Rs 10,243; Rs 9,310 per gram for 22 karat gold, against Rs 9390; and Rs 7,618 per gram for 18 karat gold, against Rs 7683 (on August 11, 2025), data as reported by Goodreturns.  The price of gold in Mumbai today is Rs 10,140 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 9,295 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,605 per gram for 18 karat gold. In Chennai, Rs 10,140 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 9,295 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,675 per gram for 18 karat gold. In Kolkata, Rs 10,140 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 9,295 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 7,605 per gram for 18 karat gold. 

Trump's no-tariff on gold imports

Trump has said his administration will not impose tariffs on gold imports, an announcement following days of speculation that gold bars might be subject to country-specific duties. Trump issued a terse statement in a social media post, after speculation arose over the possibility of gold tariffs after a recent ruling by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that 1-kilogram and 100-ounce gold bullion bars from Switzerland would face duties. “Gold will not be Tariffed!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, reports Yonhap news agency. The two types of gold bars in question are used to back contracts on The Commodity Exchange, the key gold futures market, but they are also sold to jewellers or industrial consumers for manufacturing purposes.

On Friday, the Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders in Precious Metals stated potential U.S. gold tariffs, saying that new duties, if imposed, may “negatively impact the international flow of physical gold," as reported by IANS. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'
RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 5000
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UP
'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup
BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cu
Don't ask for salary, OTHERWISE...: Horrifying video of shopkeeper brutally beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH
Horrifying video of shopkeeper beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH
This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away
This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR face off in War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
Before War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE