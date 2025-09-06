After Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault cut SUV prices post GST reforms; Check new rates

Mahindra & Mahindra and Renault India announced a significant price reduction for their cars on Saturday, following the rollout of GST 2.0, passing the entire benefit on to customers. Check revised rates of Mahindra SUVs and Renault cars after GST cut here:

Automobile giants Mahindra & Mahindra and Renault India announced a significant price reduction for their cars on Saturday, following the rollout of GST 2.0, passing the entire benefit on to customers. Starting September 6, Mahindra is offering a price cut of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on its cars eligible for the GST reduction announced by the central government earlier this week.

Similarly, prices of Renault’s models, Kwid, Triber and Kiger have been slashed by up to Rs 96,395. The updated prices will apply to all deliveries made on or after September 22; however, bookings at the revised rates are open immediately at Renault dealerships.

Mahindra cars after GST cut

Bolero/Neo: From 31% (GST + cess) to 18% - benefit of up to Rs 1.27 lakh

THAR 2WD (Diesel): From 31% (GST + cess) to 18% - benefit of up to Rs 1.35 lakh

THAR 4WD (Diesel): From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to Rs 1.01 lakh

Thar Roxx: From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to Rs 1.33 lakh

XUV700: From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to Rs 1.43 lakh

XUV3XO (Petrol): From 29% (GST + cess) to 18% - benefit of up to Rs 1.40 lakh

XUV3XO (Diesel): From 31% (GST + cess) to 18% - benefit of up to Rs 1.56 lakh

Scorpio Classic: From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to Rs 1.01 lakh

Scorpio-N: From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to Rs 1.45 lakh

Renault cars after GST cut

Kwid: starting price at Rs 4,29,900 (ex-showroom)

Triber: starting price at Rs 5,76,300 (ex-showroom)

Kiger: starting price at Rs 5,76,300(ex-showroom)

The move comes after Tata Motors also confirmed that it would pass on the full benefit of the new GST rates, effective from September 22. As a result, the Tiago will see price reductions of up to Rs 75,000, while the Nexon will become cheaper by as much as Rs 1,55,000.



Under the new GST 2.0 framework, all internal combustion engine (ICE) cars are now taxed at either 18 per cent or 40 per cent. Smaller cars such as hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact SUVs fall under the 18 per cent slab, while mid-size, larger, and luxury models attract 40 per cent. Previously, ICE vehicles were subject to 28 per cent GST plus an additional compensation cess ranging between 1 per cent and 22 per cent depending on size and engine capacity. For electric vehicles, the GST rate remains unchanged at 5 per cent, while hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) have seen a reduction from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Other automobile majors like Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and others will likely follow suit anytime before the new GST rates come into effect on September 22.



(With inputs from IANS)