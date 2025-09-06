After Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault cut SUV prices post GST reforms; Check new rates

Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'
7 real-life K-drama scandals that shocked fans worldwide: Burning Sun to Yoo Ah-in case
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi to be extradited soon? UK team assesses conditions at Delhi's Tihar Jail
SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna bag top acting honours for Pushpa 2; Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan win for Kalki 2898 AD
Not Virat Kohli! Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi names THIS retired veteran as toughest batter to bowl against
'We can’t afford this' : UK Indian restaurant faces Rs 23,000 loss as families leave without paying bill
After Asia Cup omission, THIS star player to lead India A in key home series against Australia A
S Jaishankar's BIG statement as PM Modi, Trump step towards patch-up: 'PM Modi has always...'
Genelia Deshmukh steals show in brown lehenga with a hand-painted kalamkari dupatta
Will Team India continue to play with Pakistan in multilateral tournaments in future? BCCI secretary spills the beans
BUSINESS
Mahindra & Mahindra and Renault India announced a significant price reduction for their cars on Saturday, following the rollout of GST 2.0, passing the entire benefit on to customers. Check revised rates of Mahindra SUVs and Renault cars after GST cut here:
Automobile giants Mahindra & Mahindra and Renault India announced a significant price reduction for their cars on Saturday, following the rollout of GST 2.0, passing the entire benefit on to customers. Starting September 6, Mahindra is offering a price cut of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on its cars eligible for the GST reduction announced by the central government earlier this week.
Similarly, prices of Renault’s models, Kwid, Triber and Kiger have been slashed by up to Rs 96,395. The updated prices will apply to all deliveries made on or after September 22; however, bookings at the revised rates are open immediately at Renault dealerships.
Mahindra cars after GST cut
Renault cars after GST cut
The move comes after Tata Motors also confirmed that it would pass on the full benefit of the new GST rates, effective from September 22. As a result, the Tiago will see price reductions of up to Rs 75,000, while the Nexon will become cheaper by as much as Rs 1,55,000.
Under the new GST 2.0 framework, all internal combustion engine (ICE) cars are now taxed at either 18 per cent or 40 per cent. Smaller cars such as hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact SUVs fall under the 18 per cent slab, while mid-size, larger, and luxury models attract 40 per cent. Previously, ICE vehicles were subject to 28 per cent GST plus an additional compensation cess ranging between 1 per cent and 22 per cent depending on size and engine capacity. For electric vehicles, the GST rate remains unchanged at 5 per cent, while hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) have seen a reduction from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Other automobile majors like Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and others will likely follow suit anytime before the new GST rates come into effect on September 22.
(With inputs from IANS)