After SII’s Adar Poonawalla, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma indulges in Tesla talk with Elon Musk

This is not the first time that the world's richest man and Tesla CEO has been prodded about his plans for entry in the Indian market.

Calls for the richest man in the world to make and sell his renowned Tesla electronic cars have been growing from all quarters. After Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla’s recent investment advice regarding Tesla to Elon Musk, this time it was Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Joining in on Elon Musk’s Twitter discussion about Taj Mahal’s beauty, Sharma urged the Tesla CEO to deliver his first car in India at the site of the historic wonder in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Musk and his mother Maye Musk were remembering their visit to the monument. Sharma joined in with a question for Musk, “When are you coming here to deliver the first @Tesla here at The Taj??”

The question came after Musk had replied to a user about his visit to Agra in 2007 where he saw Taj Mahal, calling it truly a wonder of the world. Replying to an image of the Red Fort in Agra, Musk had said, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which is truly a wonder of the world.”

It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India.

We are known to be the most unruly road users

This comes after SII’s Poonawalla gave some investment advice to Musk, who is currently involved in the high-profile $44 billion takeover of Twitter. Poonawalla had said that Musk should mull investing in high-quality, large-scale manufacturing of Tesla vehicles in India in case his bid to buy Twitter does not go through. Assuring Musk, that Tesla’s India entry would be the best investment he ever makes, Poonawalla wrote on Twitter, “Hey @elonmusk just in case you don’t end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you’ll ever make.”

However, Musk was also warned by the Paytm CEO of the challenges ahead, “It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users.”

Others have also prodded Musk about Tesla’s plans for India

In the past, Elon Musk has been invited by several Indian state governments to set up Tesla manufacturing plants. He was invited to invest in Telangana by state minister KT Rama Rao back in January this year. A similar invitation was put forward by Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil for his state.

So what are Tesla’s actual plans for India? Musk has said in the past that he is facing challenges from the government in bringing his companies to India. He had once tweeted, “Tesla isn`t in India yet due to "Challenges with the government.” He has said that Tesla intends to launch in India but the “highest in the world by far” import duties have been a hurdle.

