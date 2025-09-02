After SCO Summit, India in talks with US for...; warns it does not work under deadline

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion
BUSINESS
After the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that India is in talks with the United States as it is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with it. At an event in the industry chamber, he said, “We are in dialogue with the US for a BTA.”
The talks regarding the pact between India and the US have been going on since March. Till now, the two countries have concluded five rounds of talks. After a 50 per cent duty was imposed from August 27, the US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled from August 25. As of now, the dates for the sixth round of negotiations have not yet been decided.
Piyush Goyal also said that India’s trade negotiations are based on substance and fairness, not timelines. Talking on the country’s approach to US-India trade talks, Goyal emphasised that India could not be pressured to close agreements quickly.
“We never negotiate trade deals with a deadline – we only negotiate good trade deals which are mutually beneficial,” Goyal said, further saying that India remains committed to being transparent in all its partnerships. He further noted, “We are always open for an equitable and mutually beneficial trade deal."
Piyush Goyal also said that India is a global leader in renewable energy, which provides all-time clean power at an unbeatable cost found anywhere in the world.
While speaking at the 20th Global Sustainability Summit, Goyal observed that India has the capacity to now deliver 24-hour renewable energy at Rs 4.60 to Rs 5 per kilowatt hour (roughly five cents). “No comparable power available anywhere in the world at this price,” he said.