After Sam Altman's sacking from OpenAI, President Greg Brockman resigns; here's why AI expert got fired

Headlines

Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Kejriwal calls for suspension of Delhi Chief Secretary over hospital scam, hospital denies claims of Delhi government

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final: Check timings, schedule of all performances at Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh: Russian couple found dead, naked, with injury marks in Manikaran

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kejriwal calls for suspension of Delhi Chief Secretary over hospital scam, hospital denies claims of Delhi government

Ladakh's magnetic hill defies gravity: Cars ascend uphill without ignition

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

Cricketers who were Player of the Match in ODI World Cup finals

7 tips to stay happy alone

Debutants who shined in the 2023 World Cup 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor, expresses gratitude for hosting him: 'Honoured to have..'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

After Sam Altman's sacking from OpenAI, President Greg Brockman resigns; here's why AI expert got fired

According to Brockman's social media post, “I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago.” He added, “We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shortly after ChatGPT's parent company announced that CEO Sam Altman had been fired in an abrupt move, Greg Brockman, a key player in the AI revolution, declared his resignation as president and co-founder of OpenAI on Saturday.

According to Brockman's social media post shared on X, “I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago.” He added, “We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit.”

“Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best,” Brockman said in his post. “I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe (artificial general intelligence) that benefits all of humanity.” Brockman was supposed to leave his position as board chairman as part of a previously announced plan, but he would continue to work for the company and report to the new CEO.

Why did OpenAI fire Sam Altman?

After a review revealed that Sam Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors, OpenAI announced that he has been fired. According to a statement from the artificial intelligence startup, "the board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

Since making ChatGPT famous worldwide a year ago, Altman has established himself as Silicon Valley's go-to expert on the benefits and drawbacks of artificial intelligence. However, the abrupt and largely unexplained termination of his company raised questions about the future of the sector.

Concerning Altman's alleged lack of transparency, OpenAI declined to respond to inquiries. According to the statement, his actions were impeding the board's capacity to carry out its duties. Altman wrote on X: “i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.”

In 2015, Altman assisted in establishing OpenAI as a nonprofit research facility. However, Altman's rise to prominence as the face of generative AI—a technology capable of creating original text, images, and other media—was largely due to ChatGPT's viral rise to fame.

Despite lacking formal training in AI engineering, Altman, now 38, has been hailed as a Silicon Valley rising star since his early 20s. In 2014, YCombinator hired him to take over as its new CEO. The acting chief executive officer of OpenAI will be Mira Murati, chief technology officer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarkashi tunnel operation Day 5: New machinery into service, may take 2-3 days more to rescue 40 workers

Miss Universe 2023: Here's what India's Shweta Sharda wore for National Costume round

World Cup 2023: If AUS vs SA semifinal is washed out, here’s what will happen next

Watch: Salman Khan reacts after Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya accuses him of mocking his Bro Sena on Bigg Boss 17

'Australia 450-2, India all out for...': Mitchell Marsh's bold prediction goes viral ahead of World Cup 2023 final

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE