BUSINESS

After sacking of 12000 employees from TCS, bad news for workers of this Tata company as 50% of workforce may be laid off from...

Tata Digital's revenue declined by 13.8% to Rs 32,188 crore in FY25. However, the company's net loss narrowed from Rs 1,201 crore to Rs 828 crore. The new management team now faces the challenge of improving its financial position and establishing a sustainable and scalable model for Tata Digital.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 11:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

After sacking of 12000 employees from TCS, bad news for workers of this Tata company as 50% of workforce may be laid off from...
The phase of layoffs in the Tata Group, one of the largest corporate groups in India, refuses to stop. While the news of the layoff of 12000 employees from TCS had created panic among the people, now another big shock has come to the fore. Tata Digital, the e-commerce and digital company of the Tata Group, is preparing to lay off a large number of employees in its super-app Tata Neu. According to reports, the company is planning to reduce more than 50% of the staff. This decision is a part of the big restructuring drive being carried out under the leadership of the company's new CEO, Sajith Sivanandan.

New strategy for Tata Neu 

Tata Neu launched with great promise, but over the past two years, the platform has struggled to function effectively. The company has repeatedly changed its strategy, and several top-level executives have left. This has further complicated the platform. New CEO Sajith Sivanandan has taken over, and he has made it clear that Tata Neu will no longer be solely focused on increasing sales (GMV). The company will now focus solely on profitability, i.e., increasing revenue and reducing unnecessary expenses.

Toward this goal, the company is integrating all its digital verticals into one single platform. This will simplify operations, streamline processes, and reduce costs. However, this will have a significant impact on employees. This major restructuring is almost certain to lead to significant layoffs. This means that Tata Neu may significantly reduce its staff in the future.

BigBasket and Croma are also undergoing major restructuring

According to a report in The Economic Times, BigBasket and Croma, both under the Tata Digital umbrella, are also undergoing major strategic changes. BigBasket is now focused on strengthening its fast-delivery BB Now model to compete with companies like Blinkit, Zomato, and Swiggy Instamart. Meanwhile, Croma is closing loss-making stores to strengthen its offline presence and abandoning its attempts to compete with major companies like Amazon and Flipkart in the e-commerce race.

Tata Group's focus is now on three core businesses

Reports suggest that Tata Digital will focus on three key areas in the future: financial services, marketing services, and a unified loyalty engine. The goal is to better leverage the Tata Group's brand value, centralize digital marketing, and create a unified rewards system for all Tata brands.

Tata Digital's revenue declined, but losses narrowed too

Tata Digital's revenue declined by 13.8% to Rs 32,188 crore in FY25. However, the company's net loss narrowed from Rs 1,201 crore to Rs 828 crore. The new management team now faces the challenge of improving its financial position and establishing a sustainable and scalable model for Tata Digital.

