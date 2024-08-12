After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Defamation Case: SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons today

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast

Meet Indian genius, 15-year-old who is called wizard of AI, he has developed...

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched today, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony concludes with star-studded show, Los Angeles takes over as next host

Defamation Case: SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons today

Defamation Case: SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons today

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Hollywood stars who passed away before they turned 40

Hollywood stars who passed away before they turned 40

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

HomeBusiness

Business

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

According to Reliance's annual report, the company plans to begin construction of the first phase of a solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing plant by the end of FY 2024–2025 and gradually expand it to 20 GW by 2026.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The nation's most valuable company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries, intends to begin construction on its first giga-factory, a solar facility, in the current fiscal year 2024–2025. The business owned by Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, is working towards its goal of having net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2035. 

According to Reliance's annual report, the company plans to begin construction of the first phase of a solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing plant by the end of FY 2024–2025 and gradually expand it to 20 GW by 2026. Reliance Industries' solar gigafactory will produce polysilicon, glass, wafers and ingots, cells, and PV modules all in one location.  

Additionally, the company has set goals to produce 50 megawatt hours (MWh) of lithium battery cells annually for the first time in 2026 and to industrialise sodium-ion cell production at the megawatt level in 2025. In 2021, Reliance Industries, the company led by Mukesh Ambani, declared its intention to invest $10 billion over the course of three years to establish a new fuel business centred around 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.
 
In accordance with this plan, four giga factories will be built in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to produce hydrogen, fuel cells, battery storage, and renewable energy devices. In its annual report, Reliance Industries stated, "We have made significant progress in setting up factories that will be part of our integrated solar PV manufacturing." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Friends Media, E4M Join Hands, Hindi Journalism's '40Under40' To Be Honoured

Friends Media, E4M Join Hands, Hindi Journalism's '40Under40' To Be Honoured

Mukesh Ambani overpowers Chinese companies, creates history with Jio as JioBharat phone...

Mukesh Ambani overpowers Chinese companies, creates history with Jio as JioBharat phone...

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

Meet Nathan Anderson, man behind Hindenburg Research that warned of something big in India soon, his net worth...

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement