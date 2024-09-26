After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

This move aligns with the government’s ambitious initiatives, such as 'Make In India' and 'Viksit Bharat,' aiming to enhance the nation's manufacturing prowess

As Reliance Infrastructure gears up for a pivotal board meeting next week, industry insiders are abuzz with speculation. What could Anil Ambani be planning with the proposed fundraising that might reshape the company’s future? The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, 2024, aims to consider and approve the raising of long-term resources from both domestic and global markets.

This upcoming session follows a significant gathering on September 19, where the board sanctioned a preferential issue to raise ₹3,000 crore. The current regulatory filing hints at a multifaceted strategy, potentially involving equity shares, warrants convertible into equity, and other innovative financial instruments to bolster the company’s capital.

The previous board meeting resulted in the approval of a preferential issue of approximately 12.56 crore equity shares, aiming to raise ₹3,014 crore. Notably, this issue is directed toward Risee Infinity Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company, along with other notable investors such as Florintree Innovation LLP and Fortune Financial & Equities Services Pvt Ltd. This preferential issue is poised to elevate the promoters' equity stake, signifying a commitment to the company’s sustained growth.

In its filing, Reliance Infrastructure emphasised that the proceeds from this issue would directly support business expansion and fulfil long-term working capital needs. This move aligns with the government’s ambitious initiatives, such as 'Make In India' and 'Viksit Bharat,' aiming to enhance the nation's manufacturing prowess.

Moreover, with a current net worth of over ₹9,000 crore, the successful execution of this fundraising strategy could see the company surpass ₹12,000 crore. The firm boasts a near-zero debt status, placing it in a favourable position to invest in high-growth sectors and strategic joint ventures.

As Reliance Infrastructure prepares to embark on this fundraising journey, the industry watches closely. Will Anil Ambani’s vision for expansion and innovation lead Reliance Infrastructure into a new era of growth, or are there deeper implications behind this financial manoeuvre? Only time will reveal the answers, but one thing is certain: the stakes are high, and the countdown to October 1 has begun.