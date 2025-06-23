The move reflects the state's aggressive push to transform Visakhapatnam into a technology hub.

Cognizant Technology Solutions, a global IT services giant, has secured 21.31 acres of land from the Andhra Pradesh government for just 99 paise. The IT company will establish a major IT campus in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam and plans to invest Rs 1,582 crore in the project. It is expected to generate 8,000 jobs over the next eight years, as per a TOI report. The decision comes months after Tata Group's TCS got 21 acres of land for 99 paise from the present Chandrababu Naidu government in the state. The move reflects the state's aggressive push to transform the coastal city into a technology hub.

The nominal land price underscores the state government's commitment to attracting major technology investments to the region. Cognizant is expected to start commercial operations in Vishakapatnam by March 2029. Earlier this year, Andhra Pradesh's IT and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh met with Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urging the company to expand into tier-2 cities like Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam is located approximately 600 km from Hyderabad and 800 km from Chennai, India's major software hubs, alongside Bengaluru. Now, Visakhapatnam is positioned to become a strategic alternative for IT operations.

About Cognizant

Cognizant is a US multinational IT consulting and outsourcing company originally founded in India. It is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, US. Cognizant is part of the NASDAQ-100 and trades under CTSH. It was founded in Chennai as an in-house technology unit of Dun & Bradstreet in 1994, and started serving external clients in 1996.