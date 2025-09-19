Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

After Ratan Tata's TCS, THIS company brings major revision in its WFH policy, employees now required to work for 3 days in office, effective from...

n a major setback to the growing Work from home (WFH) culture in offices, that provided a personal-professional balance in life and career, another company has now decided to revoke the WFH, and convert it into Hybrid, with making at least 3 days from office compulsory.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 08:20 PM IST

After Ratan Tata's TCS, THIS company brings major revision in its WFH policy, employees now required to work for 3 days in office, effective from...
In a major setback to the Work from home (WFH) culture in offices, that provided a personal-professional balance in life and career, another company has now decided to revoke the WFH, and convert it into Hybrid, with making at least 3 days from office compulsory.

After Ratan Tata's TCS, Satya Nadella's Microsoft has introduced a new rule for employees in the company. The new rule states that now everyone, (who were hired for WFH), will be required to work from the office at least three days a week. TThis new rule to take effect from February 2026.

As per reports the employees in Seattle area will be the first one to comply with this rule by September 2025.Then, it will be implemented in other offices in the USA. By February 2026, this rule will be implemented in all international offices worldwide. However, these new rules willapply to everyone except  some roles, such as account management, consulting, and field marketing, as employees in these positions spend most of their time working with external clients.

What happens if employees reject to comply?

  1. Employees may face career impacts in the long term as it affects their performance reviews. 
  2. They may face difficulties receiving appraisals or will may not be eligible.
  3. There are chances that these employees may not be assigned important projects.

But why is Microsoft taking this action?

According to report, Microsoft stated that working face-to-face generates better ideas and helps teams work together to deliver better results. However, hybrid culture may become a burdern for many people including pregnant women, new moms, disabled people and pople pursuing higher studies.

Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), also revised its work-from-home policy, tightening attendance requirements for its workers. According to the report, adjustments will be required to personal emergency days, entry deadlines, and backend processes.

