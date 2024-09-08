Twitter
This big move is expected to create more job opportunities and increase domestic production in this crucial sector

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

After Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani set to challenge China in this sector with Rs 83000 crore investment, it is...
Gautam Adani is following in the footsteps of the Tata Group by investing in the semiconductor industry. Recently, Tata Group announced a Rs 27,000 crore plan to build a semiconductor plant. Now, Adani Group has revealed its own plan to establish a semiconductor plant worth Rs 83,000 crore. This facility will be set up in Maharashtra with assistance from Israel. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, shared the news on social media platform X.

A semiconductor chip is a small electronic device made of materials like silicon or germanium. It is often referred to as the "brain" of electronic devices, controlling automatic commands. 

Semiconductors are used in computers, smartphones, televisions, and more. They are also essential in communication devices, medical treatments, and scientific research.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal for India to become not only a mobile hub but also a chipset hub. To achieve this, the Modi government launched the Semiconductor Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. 

Over six years, Rs 76,000 crore will be spent on this initiative, with an additional Rs 2.3 lakh crore provided as incentives to boost semiconductor manufacturing.
 
China currently leads the world in semiconductor production, supplying chips for cars, mobile phones, and other electronics. Tata Group is building a Rs 27,000 crore chipset plant in Assam, expected to create 30,000 jobs and meet global AI semiconductor demand by mid-2025.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
