After Qatar’s alcohol ban at World Cup 2022, what will Budweiser do with the remaining beer?

Beer and soccer typically go together, but at the last minute of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, this unwritten rule was broken after the host nation forbade drinking in stadiums and public areas just two days prior to the start of the competition.

What will happen to those extra beers?

The company has come up with an innovative solution for it.

“New Day, New Tweet. Winning country gets the Buds. Who will get them?” Budweiser tweeted.

November 19, 2022

According to a tweet from the firm, Budweiser will send the unsold Buds to the nation that wins the competition.

Additionally, they could accuse Qatar of breaking their obligation to "honour contracts with sponsors" under the agreements they signed with FIFA.

The second-best-selling beer brand in the world in 2021 had a 75 million euro contract with Qatar, but its goods will ultimately be useless. Doha already had a number of sales locations for it, but last Friday the information became public.

Alcohol use would only be permitted in certain places within the fan zones. Each fan will be limited to four pints, each costing about 15 euros.