India has started taking strict steps against Turkey after it supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. People across the country are demanding a boycott of Turkey and its goods. Now, another big step may come from the Indian Railways. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a public sector company under the Ministry of Railways, is planning to end its agreement with a Turkish engineering firm named Tumas.

According to a report by Mint, RVNL had signed a deal with Tumas last year in April. The agreement was related to cooperation on infrastructure projects like railways and metro systems.

However, according to the report, sources say that even after one year there has been no progress on this deal. RVNL is now considering suspending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Tumas. After suspension, the deal could be completely cancelled. The company is reviewing whether this partnership is even needed anymore. If required, RVNL may partner with a firm from another country.

Experts say that this partnership no longer makes sense for RVNL. The company is already working with firms from many other countries, including the UAE, Europe, South Korea, and Spain. These collaborations are helping improve RVNL’s capabilities in public-private partnership projects.

Turkey is facing growing anger in India because of its open support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. On social media, many people are running the "Boycott Turkey" campaign. The government’s latest actions show that India is rethinking its relations with countries that go against its national interests.

The cancellation of the Celebi security clearance and RVNL’s possible withdrawal from the deal with Tumas send a strong message. India is making it clear that national security and loyalty are top priorities in its foreign partnerships.