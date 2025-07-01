Infosys has reportedly begun an inter-company campaign to track how long employees have been working. Check details below.

Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, has often been in the news due to its several projects, policies and more. The company, whose market cap is Rs 6.66 lakh crore, has now reportedly started an inter-company campaign to track how long employees work. The IT services giant has flagged employees working extended hours, stressing the need for work-life balance. This is in contrast to what Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said last year. He called for Indians to work 70 hours a week, with many criticising his remark.

Infosys' new campaign

The new inter-company campaign of the IT giant highlights potential health concerns and emphasises the importance of maintaining work-life equilibrium. Infosys has sent personalised emails to staff members, requesting them to maintain standard working hours, TOI reported. The email indicates that the employee’s monthly average working hours exceeded the company's prescribed duration.-week pitch. Infosys has asked them to adhere to regular working hours as far as possible.



What employees said

"We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger," an employee was quoted as saying in an ET report.

Infosys' hybrid work model

The company adopted its hybrid work model, and now the new initiative is designed to promote employee well-being amid growing concerns over overwork and burnout. The automated emails from the HR department are triggered when remote work hours surpass set limits. They provide employees with detailed data, including the number of days worked remotely, total hours logged, and average hours per day.