Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stirred debate online after claiming that employees at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) work 120 hours a week. His remark invited strong reactions, with some criticising the extreme workload while others praised his work ethic.

Musk, who leads DOGE, described working weekends as a "superpower" and mocked bureaucrats for working only 40 hours a week. "Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it's like the opposing team just leaves the field for two days!" he wrote on X.

His comments sparked mixed reactions. One user called him a "terrible boss," while another questioned why the DOGE website remains empty despite employees working such long hours. A user sarcastically calculated that working 120 hours a week would mean putting in 24-hour shifts five days a week. "So... DOGE is made up of aliens and robots? Or is Elon just making things up?" the user wrote.

Others defended Musk, calling him a visionary. Some praised the work culture at DOGE, comparing Musk to Napoleon and hailing his "genius intellect, dragon energy, and prodigious work ethic."

Musk was appointed by former President Donald Trump to lead DOGE. The department plans to implement Trump’s vision of a smaller, more efficient government by July 4 next year.

His remarks come amid an ongoing debate about work hours. Recently, Indian business leaders SN Subrahmanyan and Narayana Murthy faced backlash for advocating 90-hour and 70-hour work weeks, respectively.

Musk, meanwhile, has invited applications for DOGE, seeking "super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries" willing to work over 80 hours a week on cost-cutting projects.