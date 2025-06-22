BSNL will expand the pilot project in Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Pune, Gwalior, Chandigarh and Vishakhapatnam by September 2025.

BSNL, the state-owned company, continues to expand its business in the telecom sector. The company has been reviving itself with new recharge plans, 4G service and more since last year, after private players hiked tariffs. Now, BSNL has forayed into 5G fixed wireless service to provide home broadband service with its launch in Hyderabad, the company said on Friday, June 20. The service was launched on June 18. At present, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel have been providing 5G Fixed Wireless Service (FWA) by using their 5G spectrum.

BSNL 5G fixed wireless service in other cities

According to the details shared by BSNL, the company will expand the pilot project in Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Vishakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior and Chandigarh by September 2025. "Quantum 5G FWA demonstrates how Indian engineers can create world-class connectivity. It is the first SIM-less, 100 per cent home grown customised 5G FWA for BSNL. Today is only a soft launch - many more cities and feature upgrades will follow," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.

READ | Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal as Reliance earns Rs 50070 crore, Airtel gets Rs 54055 crore due to...

BSNL Q 5G FWA plans

The company is initially charging Rs 999 for a 100 megabit per second (mbps) plan and Rs 1,499 for a 300 mbps plan. Through 5G FWA, telecom operators install a modem outside the subscriber's premise and transmit signals from their nearest base station for wireless broadband service. The technology does not require optical fibre for connection.