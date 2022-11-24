Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

After Mother Dairy, THIS company increases prices of milk and curd: Know details

Another company has increased the prices of milk and curd which will be in effect from tomorrow, November 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

After Mother Dairy, THIS company increases prices of milk and curd: Know details
After Mother Dairy, THIS company increases prices of milk and curd: Know details
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) stated that the price of Nandini brand milk (per litre) and curd would increase by Rs 2. (per kg) on Wednesday. The higher rates would go into effect on Thursday. The managing director of the KMF stated in a statement that nine milk varieties, including Special Milk, Shubham, Samruddhi, and Santrupthi, as well as curd, have had their prices increased.
 
According to the managing director of the Karnataka Milk Federation, the double-toned milk price would be Rs 38, toned milk will be Rs 39, homogenised toned milk Rs 40, homogenised cow milk Rs 44, Special Milk Rs 45, Shubham Rs 45, Samruddhi Rs 50 and Santrupthi Rs 52. Nandini Curd would be Rs 47. (Also Read: Atal Pension Yojana: Invest Rs 7 in policy to get return of Rs 5000 very month, check details)
 
To recall you, Mother Dairy raised the price of full-cream milk and token milk in Delhi-NCR by Rs. 1 and Rs. 2 per litre, respectively, last week. Beginning on Monday this week, the increased charges were in effect (November 21). This is Mother Dairy's fourth price increase this year.
 
Full-cream milk will now cost Rs 64 per litre, while token milk will now cost Rs 50 per litre, according to a company spokesperson. Although it is sold in 500 ml packs, the company has not changed the price of full-cream milk. 
 
Mother Dairy has linked the price increase to growing input expenses, notably the price of buying milk's raw materials from dairy producers.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.