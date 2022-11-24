After Mother Dairy, THIS company increases prices of milk and curd: Know details

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) stated that the price of Nandini brand milk (per litre) and curd would increase by Rs 2. (per kg) on Wednesday. The higher rates would go into effect on Thursday. The managing director of the KMF stated in a statement that nine milk varieties, including Special Milk, Shubham, Samruddhi, and Santrupthi, as well as curd, have had their prices increased.

According to the managing director of the Karnataka Milk Federation, the double-toned milk price would be Rs 38, toned milk will be Rs 39, homogenised toned milk Rs 40, homogenised cow milk Rs 44, Special Milk Rs 45, Shubham Rs 45, Samruddhi Rs 50 and Santrupthi Rs 52. Nandini Curd would be Rs 47.

To recall you, Mother Dairy raised the price of full-cream milk and token milk in Delhi-NCR by Rs. 1 and Rs. 2 per litre, respectively, last week. Beginning on Monday this week, the increased charges were in effect (November 21). This is Mother Dairy's fourth price increase this year.

Full-cream milk will now cost Rs 64 per litre, while token milk will now cost Rs 50 per litre, according to a company spokesperson. Although it is sold in 500 ml packs, the company has not changed the price of full-cream milk.