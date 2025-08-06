Twitter
BUSINESS

After Mira Murati, ex-CTO of OpenAI rejects Meta's 1 billion USD offer, Mark Zuckerberg takes BIG step, launches full-scale..

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is hiring all the best AI talents across the silicon valley, giving a major blow to its competitors like OpenAI, Google, etc. However, Mira Murati, co-founder of AI startup has denied his lucrative offer, in response Mark Zuckerberg is taking a BIG step.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

After Mira Murati, ex-CTO of OpenAI rejects Meta's 1 billion USD offer, Mark Zuckerberg takes BIG step, launches full-scale..

TRENDING NOW

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is hiring all the best AI talents across the silicon valley, giving a major blow to its competitors like OpenAI, Google, etc. He is simply offering a massive paycheck to lure op AI experts to join his Superintelligence AI club. While, many of the AI geniuses have boarded the team of with huge paychecks, one woman named Mira Murati, OpenAI's former Chief Technology officer (CTO) who later built her own startup called 'Thinking Machines' have denied to sell her company despite $1 billion offer. As a response, Meta is now targeting dozen of employees of Thinking machines, with main target being Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of the startup. Moreover, as Mira denied, CEO Mark Zuckerberg “responded by launching a full-scale raid,” as per reports.

Who is Mira Murati?

Mira Murati was born in 1988 in Albania. She moved Canada at the age of 16 left on a scholarship. She later did bachelor's in Mathematics from United States, from Colby College and pursued another degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College's Thayer School of Engineering. After completing her education, Mira began working at Elon Musk's Tesla, later moved to Leap Motion. She Joined OpenAI in 2018 as Vice President of Applied AI and Partnerships. There, she rose to the position of CTO in May 2022. At the company, she led the development of transformative AI models such as ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Codex. In September last year, Mira left OpenAI to start her own entrepreneurial journey. She launched a startup, Thinking Machines Lab, in February 2025. The startup has reportedly raised USD 2 billion in a seed funding round that valued the company at an estimated USD 12 billion.

Who is Andrew Tulloch?

Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of Thinking Machines, started his academic journey at the University of Sydney. He received a University Medal in mathematics. Tulloch then completed a Master’s degree in Mathematical Statistics at Cambridge and pursued a PhD at UC Berkeley. Interestingly, he has previously worked with Meta from 2012 to 2023. However, he left Meta and joined OpenAI in 2023, after CHhatGPT became famous. In early 2025, he co-founded Thinking Machines Lab. Now, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg has offered a pay package that could reach $1.5 billion over six years, depending on bonuses and Meta’s stock performance. But like Mira Murati, Andrew Tulloch has also turned down the offer. Mark Zuckerberg is particularly hiring more than 100 OpenAI employees, or former employees' startups. 

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg hires top talents

Mark Zuckerberg is forming a new Superintelligence lab, co-founded by Shengjia Zhao and led by ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. He is planning to invest “hundreds of billions of dollars” in compute infrastructure over the next decade. This will house all foundational model research deelopements, Llama family of open-source AI models and other long-term AI initiatives. As per reports, Meta has hired Apple's Ruoming Pang with massive $200 million pay package, OpenAI’s Trapit Bansal with a $100 million package, for the Superintelligence labs. Mark has also extended salary packages of up to Rs 1,600 crore to some new hires in the artificial intelligence. In this Superintelligence lab, Meta's compensation packages include a base salary, a signing bonus, and a substantial portion in Meta stock, with equity forming the bulk of the deal, according to the Bloomberg report.

