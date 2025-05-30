LinkedIn employees will now have to use LinkedIn for themselves to find a new job, as they have been laid off, leaving them jobless. Yes, in another massive layoffs, LinkedIn following the larger wave of job reductions, are now laying off hundreds of employees.

LinkedIn employees will now have to use LinkedIn for themselves to find a new job, as they have been laid off, leaving them jobless. Yes, in another massive layoffs, LinkedIn following the larger wave of job reductions, are now laying off hundreds of employees across California, United states. They have laid off 281 employees. This comes after LinkedIn’s parent company Microsoft laid off 6000 employees i.e 3% of their workforce in early May 2025.

Linkedin has informed their employees about the layoff through a WARN document filed with local officials claims. The layoff will mostly impact the engineers, and other departments. Around 159 positions have been made vacant in Mountain View, 60 in San Francisco, 23 in Sunnyvale, 11 in Carpinteria. Moreover, 28 remote workers based in California have also been laid off.

Software engineers affected the most

The most affected in the LinkedIn job cuts were software engineers. Over 71 positions, including seniors have been eliminated.In April, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella admitted that AI was the reason behind the job cuts, proving that AI has taken over human jobs, particularly software engineers. Artificial intelligence (AI) was responsible for writing up to 30% of the company's code.

Other departments are...

Additional specialists in areas like machine learning, DevOps, and systems infrastructure are The filing further lists roles such as deal desk strategists, product managers, designers, and various other professionals among those impacted. However, LinkedIn or Microsoft has not yet revealed any information about these layoffs.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn is an American business and employment-oriented social network. It was launched by Reid Hoffman and Eric Ly on May 5, 2003. It is headquartered on the border of Sunnyvale and Mountain View.