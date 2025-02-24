India is Meta’s largest user market, with over a billion users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is opening a new office in Bengaluru, India’s tech hub, and is actively hiring for engineering and product roles. This move aligns Meta with other major tech firms like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which have built strong engineering teams in the city.

The announcement follows Google’s recent launch of its Ananta campus in Bengaluru, one of its largest offices worldwide, which houses teams from Android, Search, Pay, Cloud, Maps, and more. Meta, which entered India in 2010, already has offices in Gurugram, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, primarily supporting sales, marketing, operations, policy, and finance teams.

For its new Bengaluru office, Meta is recruiting an engineering director responsible for hiring and leading foundational engineering teams. It is also looking for software engineers to develop next-generation products aimed at connecting billions of users and enhancing platform features. Additionally, job listings reveal that Meta is hiring hardware engineers to support data center operations and custom chip development for AI workloads.

According to LinkedIn posts by Meta employees, the Bengaluru office is being set up by the company’s enterprise engineering team, which builds internal productivity tools. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the company is hiring for a “small number of engineering positions” in Bengaluru.

India is Meta’s largest user market, with over a billion users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The country has been a testing ground for new features like Instagram Reels, which debuted in India in 2020 after TikTok’s ban. Meta has also been engaging with India’s AI developer community through hackathons and partnerships to promote its Llama AI models.

Globally, Meta is increasing its AI investments, planning to spend up to $65 billion in 2025 and investing heavily in AI infrastructure. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that the company would invest “hundreds of billions of dollars” in AI over the long term, viewing it as a key strategic advantage.