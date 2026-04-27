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After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims

After IT giants like Meta, Microsoft and others, Oracle has now announced its biggest ever layoff

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims
Oracle has planned mass layoffs globally
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In a series of job cuts in the tech industry, tech giant Oracle has come as the latest company to make a similar announcement, one of its biggest job cuts in years. The company laid off an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 employees worldwide. The decision was communicated in a way that has been trending in recent times: Early-morning e-mails. The layoffs covered offices in the US, India, Canada and Latin America. 

The announcement of large-scale layoffs has triggered a debate, but this time it is not limited to just numbers of employees being sacked but because many long time and high-skilled employees were among those who were laid off.  

Amid the layoff, a post by a former Oracle employee has gone viral, raising questions on how the layoffs were executed at the company. The viral post has highlighted the strategy of the layoff process and how it affects the employees.  

The viral post was made by Nina Lewis, who was a senior security professional with over 33 years at Oracle. She was one of those sacked as the company was pushing towards AI innovation on April 1. Sharing her thoughts on LinkedIn, she wrote, “After 30+ years at Oracle, I join the 30,000 or so laid off today,” and called the move shocking.  

What did her post suggest? 

In her long post, she shared that layoffs may have been after an algorithm-driven approach, although she added that she did not have confirmation. 

She further explained that the cuts have seemingly affected high-level individual contributors and mid-level managers, specifically those with strong stock options. Her explanation suggested that many experienced employees were affected by the process. The post also delved into uncertainty about future plans after the sudden exit. 

Layoffs at other IT giants 

In a rare step, Microsoft may conduct its first voluntary employee buyout in its 51-year history, CNBC reported based on the Windows maker’s memo. Like other US tech giants, Microsoft has also been ‌spending generously on artificial intelligence. The deal will be available to US workers at the senior director level and below (mid to senior level), with a combined age and years of ⁠employment of 70 or more, as per CNBC.  

Meta Platforms informed employees that it will lay off around 10% of its workforce—nearly 8,000 people—on May 20 as part of an earlier restructuring plan aimed at improving efficiency. The company is also eliminating about 6,000 unfilled positions. On the same day, Microsoft told staff it would, for the first time, offer voluntary retirement packages to roughly 7% of its U.S. workforce (about 125,000 employees). 

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