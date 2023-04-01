After massive layoffs, Google plans to save money by eliminating perks like free snacks, meals, more | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Google has developed alternative plans to cut back on the extra costs following the tech giant's big layoffs. Because of the benefits, the company provides to its employees, Google has consistently been ranked as one of the top workplaces. Yet, the cost of these benefits has increased for the business.

The internet behemoth is reportedly going to cut back on several of its firm perks, including free snacks from micro kitchens, laundry services, and office meals, Business Insider reported. In order to reduce costs, Google will also delay employment decisions. Google is proposing to shut down some of the "micro kitchens" at its workplace sites around the world, according to a memo addressed to staff by CFO Ruth Porat.

Significantly, Google employees may get complimentary refreshments including cereal, coffee, and seltzer water from these kitchens. Google also intends to discontinue investing in personal technology like laptops as a part of cost-cutting efforts.

Ruth Porat reportedly stated that Google needs to use its resources more effectively to concentrate more on work that is of greater priority. Porta went on to say that the corporation will slow down hiring in the statement that was distributed to the staff.

Porat said that the adjustments to the benefits will differ depending on the needs of the business location and the needs or developments in each office building. Ryan Lamon, a Google representative, informed Gizmodo that Google has a corporate goal to make lasting savings through increased velocity and efficiency when discussing the cost-cutting strategy.

He continued by saying that as part of the transition, Google is making certain practical adjustments to aid the business in ensuring to be considerate of resources while still providing market-beating perks, benefits, and facilities. Although though Google will remain to provide benefits, amenities, and perks that are unmatched in the industry, some changes will happen to promote better resource management.

Google had earlier this year revealed that it will be cutting off 12,000 employees, or 6% of its working workforce, in order to assist the firm concentrate on its top objectives, which include artificial intelligence.