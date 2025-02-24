Recently, Meta announced plans to lay off over 3,000 employees, due to low performance ratings.

A few days after laying off 3,600 employees, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta will offer its executives massive bonuses this year. In a corporate filing Thursday, the company said that it had approved "an increase in the target bonus percentage" for its annual bonus plan for executives, CNBC reported. Meta’s named executive officers could earn a bonus of 200 per cent of their base salary under the new plan, up from the 75 per cent they earned previously, according to the filing. However, the updated bonus plan will not apply to Meta CEO Zuckerberg.

Earlier this month, the social media giant announced plans to lay off over 3,000 employees, due to low performance ratings. CEO Zuckerberg confirmed the move, stating that the company aims to "raise the bar on performance" and remove underperformers more quickly. The job cuts impact roughly 5 per cent of Meta's workforce, which stood at 72,400 employees as of September 2024. Its founder, Zuckerberg, is one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of USD 236 billion, as per Forbes.

Moreover, after layoffs, employees publicly criticised the company's leadership regarding the selection process. Despite Meta's claims of performance-based layoffs, numerous employees alleged they were terminated despite having a history of meeting performance expectations.

