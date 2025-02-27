Infosys faced a major backlash after it laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments.

Infosys news: The issue of mass layoffs at IT major Infosys is not over yet. The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued another letter to the Karnataka Labour Commissioner. It has urged intervention in the mass termination of trainees at Infosys' Mysuru campus, TOI reported. This comes after several sacked employees and a Pune-based IT employee union, NITES, complained to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

What the Union Labour Ministry said

In a letter, dated February 25, the ministry has requested the Karnataka Labour Commissioner to investigate the matter and take necessary actions, keeping both the applicants and the central ministry informed. Earlier, Karnataka’s Labour Department officials visited Infosys’ campuses in Bengaluru and Mysuru on February 13 to assess the situation.

Infosys reacts

The IT company reiterated its commitment to maintaining high employee standards and highlighted its policies on assessments, outplacement services, and severance pay. The company stated that over 98 per cent of eligible trainees received relieving letters upon separation.

Earlier this month, NR Narayana Murthy-led IT major faced a backlash after it laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments after three consecutive attempts. The company emphasized that performance evaluations are a standard part of its training program, which is globally recognized for its quality. The trainees after a two-year wait had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024. Infosys is India's second-largest IT services company with a market cap of Rs 7.31 lakh crore.