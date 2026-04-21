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Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark

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After Lenskart's 'hijab allowed, not bindi, sindoor row' temple discovered at store sparks fresh controversy, details here

In the video, the Hindu activists objected to a temple being kept inside a lower cupboard, calling it disrespectful. It was also claimed that an employee had placed and concealed it there out of fear.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

After Lenskart's 'hijab allowed, not bindi, sindoor row' temple discovered at store sparks fresh controversy, details here
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The ongoing backlash against Peyush Bansal's Lenskart over its workplace dress code has intensified, after a video surfaced on social media where Hindu activists are seen confronting staff over the placement of a small temple hidden in a lower cupboard. This comes after the company allegedly forbade its employees from visible Hindu symbols such as the tilak, bindi, sindoor, and kalawa.

Lenskart sparks row over hidden temple; watch video

In the video, the Hindu activists objected to a temple being kept inside a lower cupboard, calling it disrespectful. It was also claimed that an employee had placed and concealed it there out of fear.  The activists reportedly demanded that the temple be moved to a higher, more visible location as a sign of respect. However, DNA India does not verify the authenticity of the video.

BJP leader storms into Lenskart store in protest

The eyewear company is at the centre of the controversy over its workplace policies on religious symbols. The issue came to light after allegations emerged that employees were prohibited from wearing Hindu religious symbols, such as bindis and tilaks, while Muslim employees were allowed to wear the hijab. Most recently, tension sparked when members of Hindu organisations, led by BJP Minority Morcha leader Nazia Elahi, stormed into a Lenskart store in Mumbai and applied tilaks on employees' foreheads, tied sacred threads (kalawa) around their wrists, and chanted religious slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram' inside the store. Elahi confronted the floor manager, Mohsin Khan, asking why Hindu symbols like the tilak were allegedly banned, while the hijab was allowed.

Lenskart controversy: How did it begin?

The company was embroiled in controversy that began with a leaked dress-code document that banned Hindu markers but allowed hijab, which went viral on social media. It escalated with protest + employee claims of enforcement sparking massive backlash, fueling further backlash after the founder of the company issued a clarification. 

CEO Peyush Bansal said the document was “outdated” and contained an “incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written”. He said it was removed on February 17, “well before this became a public conversation”. Later, Lenskart issued a public apology and released a new In-Store Style Guide explicitly allowing bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban, etc. Bansal said: “Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression”. Despite the apology, shares fell ∼5% on April 20 amid continued backlash, and criticism persisted with users saying the clarification came too late. 

 

 

 

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