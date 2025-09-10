Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to..., know what tech giant has palnned

In a shift towards a more serious approach, the tech giant announced in a blog post that it plans to curb the flexible work structure. Micrsoft has announced a three-day compulsory work-from-office schedule.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 06:08 PM IST

After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to..., know what tech giant has palnned
Microsoft has ordered employees to work from office
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, major companies, especially the big tech companies, have called their employees back to the office. The latest tech firm to take such a step is Microsoft, who recently laid off 15,000 employees in May. In a shift towards a more serious approach, the tech giant announced in a blog post that it plans to curb the flexible work structure. Micrsoft has announced a three-day compulsory work-from-office schedule.

Giving clarification, Microsoft’s Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said that the move was “not about reducing headcount” as the company was of the view that working from the office is more productive as it brings “stronger results.” However, Microsoft will not implement this work-from-office immediately as it plans to let the employees adjust to the new norm. The tech giant will rollout the schedule in three stages.

The company will first implement this schedule at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. For those working here and living within a 50-mile radius of any Microsoft office in the Puget Sound area, they must compulsorily follow this new change by February 2026. These employees will be informed from time to time about how to shift to the new schedule.

The company will provide a ten-day window for those who want to be exempted. As per Puget Sound Business Journal, Microsoft has 52,900 employees around here. Employees working elsewhere will be duly informed. Microsoft will also offer its employees the option to choose their work-from-office days.

Will Indian employees be affected with the new change?

For those employed in India and other countries, Microsoft has not planned work from office yet. The company has said that the shift will start in 2026 as the company is only experimenting with this plan. Microsoft’s official website claim that it has more than 20,000 employees in India which work in its offices spread over ten cities- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Microsoft is not the only one to order work from the office. Last year in September, Amazon transitioned to a five-day work-from-office mandate. 

