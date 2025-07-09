After joining Goldman Sachs, how much former UK PM Rishi Sunak will earn? Know all about the investment company

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Rishi Sunak has now joined Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment bank and financial services company. His salary is expected to be in lakhs of pounds or crores of rupees.

Rishi Sunak has now joined Goldman Sachs, an investment banking firm, where his salary is expected to be in lakhs of pounds.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Rishi Sunak has now joined Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment bank and financial services company, on Tuesday. His new post will now be as a senior adviser. This is Rishi Sunak’s second tenure at Wall Street. After a two-year tenure as UK’s PM, Rishi Sunak has again returned to professional career in the US which has been like a homecoming for him.

Where was Rishi Sunak before he became UK PM?

Sunak started his career as a summer intern at Goldman Sachs and later as a junior analyst, both positions starting from 2001 to 2004. He will now provide guidance to the firm's leadership and clients on geopolitical and economic matters. Rishi Sunak could not complete his PM tenure as he called for an early election in July 2024 where his Conservative Party faced a brutal defeat. Disheartened, Rishi Sunak maintained distance from politics. Apart from his role at Goldman Sachs, Sunak will also work for Oxford and Stanford Universities.

What will be Rishi Sunak’s salary?

There is no definite amount that a Senior Advisor receive at Goldman Sachs, however, a person like Rishi Sunak, a high-profile personality, will get the salary based on many factors as the position is crucial. Many such former politicians have worked in senior roles in various big companies. For example, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, who held the position before Rishi Sunak, was a senior advisor in JP Morgan Chase where his salary was 25 lakh pounds (Rs 29 crore) annually. Alistair Darling, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, also earned lakhs of pounds working in Morgan Stanley.

These examples show that such positions yield salary in crores which means that Rishi Sunak’s salary would also be nearly around lakhs of pounds or dollars and crores in Indian rupees.

What is Goldman Sachs?

Goldman Sachs is a high-profile global investment banking company that offers varied services like investment banking, investment management, securities, and many financial services, majorly to institutional clients. The bank offers strategic advisory in areas of mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management along with wealth advisory services like long-term financing, and investment services.