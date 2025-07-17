After Jeff Bezos' Amazon, THIS retail giant has announced fresh layoffs, cutting hundreds of jobs due to...

Many tech giants and retail giants are laying off thousands of employees, including Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, etc. In a fresh round of layoffs, this retail giant is cutting hundreds of jobs. Which departments and sectors are going to get affected the most?

In a major restructuring, Walmart, America’s largest retailer has announced fresh layoffs which is set to impact hundreds of employees. As per Bloomberg report, Walmart is eliminating market coordinator jobs at the company, the corporate role which assists market managers who oversee multiple stores. The number of layoffs are yet not disclosed.

In a memo to employees, Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations at Walmart US said, 'We’re simplifying our market support structure, reducing touchpoints and friction for our store associates.'

'To accelerate our progress delivering the experiences that will define the future of retail, we must sharpen our focus,' the memo said.

Walmart is also eliminating coach and coordinator roles at Walmart Academy, which is training division for the store managers and employees. However, the affected employees are being offered store-level coach roles in their local areas, as compensation of layoff.

Walmart layoffs

Walmart is making ongoing efforts to restructure the company ad making its large workforce more effective. Walmart is eliminating some positions, while creating some new roles. The company has laid off 1,500 employees across the company in May. It is cutting jobs across a range of roles, impacting staff in Walmart’s global technology division, e-commerce operations within US stores, and its advertising unit, Walmart Connect. It has also eliminated some roles in February.