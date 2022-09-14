After IT firms delay onboarding 6 months after offer letters, youth slams companies on social media

Representational Image

Freshmen who have received job offers from IT companies have taken to social media to vent their frustrations that they haven't received any correspondence regarding the onboarding process or an offer letter even three to five months after the offer was made. According to a BusinessLine (BL) analysis, this may be a sign of a slowdown in the IT sector.

An engineer claimed that Infosys made him an offer on March 22 but he hasn’t heard from the company since that time. "I have been waiting for months and even sought out them on social media. They haven't written back to me or offered any clear communication on the progress of the offer."

Another person claimed that he has received offers from HCL, Wipro in addition to Infosys. HCL has been helpful, whereas Wipro has not provided any updates on the offer. Four candidates who are experiencing comparable problems were interviewed, as per BL. These were recruited in two different ways: two were done on-campus and two were done off-campus.

"I haven't gotten any update from the employer, and my college placement officer hasn't heard anything either,” another applicant said. She graduated from the Sagar Institute of Research and Technology in Bhopal with a degree in engineering.

Wipro quoted in the story saying, "Wipro can affirm that it would honour all offer letters that have been sent to deserving candidates."

"Hiring at Infosys is always matched to client requirements throughout the year and thus, we spread the joining dates of multiple batches to align with changes in project deadlines and to also guarantee employees have access to the proper training," according to a statement from Infosys.