Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric is laying off approximately 1,000 employees across various departments, including sales, distribution, and marketing. This move is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and reduce costs, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company is reportedly focusing on areas where restructuring is necessary, leading to the closure of some on-ground distribution networks and the subsequent dismissal of staff associated with these networks.

Moneycontrol reported that Ola Electric has confirmed that restructuring efforts are underway, though it did not specify the exact number of employees affected. In a statement, the company noted, "We have restructured and automated our front-end operations, which has improved margins, reduced costs, and enhanced customer experience by eliminating redundant roles for better productivity."

This is the second round of layoffs in less than five months, following a similar downsizing in November 2023. The company is facing significant financial challenges, including a 50% increase in losses for the December quarter and a decline in market share due to increased competition and customer complaints.