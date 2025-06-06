Elon Musk has suffered heavy personal losses besides his company Tesla losing billions of dollars after he fell out with Donald Trump. The financial losses suffered by the Electric Vehicle manufacturer and its CEO indicated what might be at stake for Musk after he broke with the White House.

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk has suffered heavy personal losses besides his company Tesla losing billions due to his relationship with US President Donald Trump. The financial losses suffered by the Electric Vehicle manufacturer and its CEO indicated what might be at stake for Musk after he broke with the White House known for wielding the power of the government. It may just be the tip of the iceberg for the friend-turned-foe. It came after Trump threatened to cut off government contracts to companies owned by the tech entrepreneur. It includes rocket firm SpaceX, which had signed contracts worth tens of billions of dollars with the government when they enjoyed good relations.

Elon Musk loses as much as value of TCS

If media reports are to be believed, the share prices of the EV major dropped 14%, wiping out about $150 billion in market value on Thursday, one of the worst days in months. After the Thursday bloodbath, Tesla shares were registered down 25% since the start of the year. However, they are still up 60% over the past 12 months. India’s largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), had a market capitalisation at $142 billion at the end of Thursday. This Ratan Tata-established IT firm is the third-most valued company in India, after Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Musk's loss

According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk suffered losses minute by minute on Thursday and the final damage at the end of the day was a whopping $34 billion. This amount was erased from his personal net worth, the second-largest loss ever in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index of the 500 wealthiest people.

In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately pic.twitter.com/NG9sijjkgW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Elon Musk hits back

However, the SpaceX CEO responded by writing a post on X containing five words famously uttered by Clint Eastwood’s character in Sudden Impact: "Go ahead, make my day." He indicated that Trump’s name appears in the files related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal. The Tesla CEO also declared that SpaceX would soon begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft. It is a critical link to space for the US, which depends on Musk’s company to ferry cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station. However, he reversed his decision five hours later.