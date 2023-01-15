'After every round of funding': Ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover makes SURPRISING revelation about Zomato CEO, Blinkit boss

File photo

In a surprising revelation, former BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has claimed that Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa would buy high-end luxury cars after closing each funding round

Ashneer Grover made the claims while speaking on a podcast, 'Vagerah Vagerah'. According to Grover, he has four cars and several entrepreneurs have a passion for luxury cars.

"I am passionate about cars and it's not just me. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Deepinder Goyal was obsessed with luxury cars and would buy a new sports car after every fundraise and we used to get upset)," he said.

Grover claimed that Dhindsa once bought a Range Rover after a funding round.

It may be recalled that 10-minute delivery platform Blinkit was acquired by Zomato for Rs 4,447 crore.

Grover said that at once stage he was of the view that unless he buys a luxury car, he would not be able to raise fund.

"I bought a GLS (Mercedes-Benz GLS) which was from Jharkhand and had a VIP number and the dealer convinced me to buy it claiming that the vehicle once belonged to MS Dhoni," he said.

Grover owns a Mercedes Benz GLS 350, a Mercedes-Maybach S650, a Porche Cayman and an Audi A6.