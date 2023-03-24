After Dream11, MPL, Ashneer Grover launches fantasy cricket platform ‘CrickPe’ ahead of IPL

Picture credits: Twitter- @Ashneer_Grover

A fantasy sports app called CrickPe was released on Thursday by Ashneer Grover, a co-founder of BharatPe. The introduction occurs before the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) competition, which is scheduled to start the following week. On March 23, Grover posted this announcement to his official Twitter account. He also provided links for the apps from the Google Play store and the Apple store to download.

Ashneer Grover writes in a tweet, “CRICKPE ! Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance ! Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!"

“CrickPe is India’s most unique and powerful fantasy cricket gaming app, where ‘Cricket Wins’ every day! It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies, and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game-winners. CrickPe is ONLY about CRICKET - India’s real passion in sports," the description of the application on the Google Play store read.

In particular, the Cricket app has been released to compete with rivals like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Games24x7's My11Circle.

For his business, Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd., Ashneer Grover has secured around $4 million in seed money. Almost twenty angel investors, including Anmol Singh Jaggi, Anirudh Kedia, and Vishal Kedia, participated in the investment round.

Grover declared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter last year that he is ready to re-enter the business sector and has ambitions to create another "unicorn" as he celebrated his 40th birthday. He wrote on Twitter, "Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn." The other two unicorns Grover was affiliated with were BharatPe and Grofers.