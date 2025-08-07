Twitter
After US President Donald Trump’s increased tariff rate for India and amid US’ continuous economic threat, many state-owned oil refiners have stopped purchasing Russian crude temporarily. Amid this Mukesh Ambani's Reliance has gave a stark warning.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 07:39 PM IST

After Donald Trump slaps tariffs on India, state refiners halt oil purchases from Russia, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance warns...
Amid US threat, many state-owned oil refiners have stopped purchasing Russian crude temporarily.

After US President Donald Trump’s increased tariff rate for India and amid US’ continuous economic threat, many state-owned oil refiners have stopped purchasing Russian crude temporarily. The United States has imposed a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India’s purchasing of Russian oil. These companies are: Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. They will exclude themselves from purchasing crude in the upcoming buying cycle till the government sends an official notification in this regard.

This will make Russia’s Urals cargoes that will load in for October left vacant for Indian buyers. In this situation, the global oil market is closely eyeing India’s crude purchasing pattern as Donald Trump doubled the tax on all Indian goods exported to the US as a punishment for India’s oil refiners who are continuing to buy crude oil from Russia despite tensions in the global market. These extreme steps have been taken to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Currently, the oil market is brimming with tension over the increasing tariff rates by US levied on many countries. This tension is fluctuating oil prices this week. For traders there are currently two concerns, Will there be any disruption in the supply of oil (especially from Russia to India)? And If India decides to buy less Russian oil, can Russia find new buyers for its oil?

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil (a major global oil benchmark) was mostly unchanged around $67 per barrel on Thursday, after falling for five straight days.

Reliance Industries, India's biggest buyer of Russian oil, said in its annual report on Thursday that geopolitical and tariff-related uncertainties could hurt trade flows and the demand-supply balance. The operator of the world's largest refining complex said crude prices remained volatile amid evolving sanctions, shifting tariff policies, and output decisions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members. 

