Deepinder Goyal recalled how Zomato--originally launched as Foodiebay in 2007--had its humble beginnings as a simple website to upload restaurant menus.

Zomato, the food delivery company, which is now rebranded to Eternal Limited. However, Zomato clarified that the app will remain Zomato. Deepinder Goyal, the company's CEO on Thursday announced that its board has approved the change of name of the company to Eternal Ltd., marking a significant transformation in its corporate identity.

Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato made this announcement on his official social media handle on X by posting the formal announcement letter.

The decision, approved by the company's Board, reflects Zomato's evolution beyond food delivery, with businesses like Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure now playing a crucial role in its future.In a heartfelt message to shareholders, Goyal shared his reflections on the company's journey.

He recalled how Zomato--originally launched as Foodiebay in 2007--had its humble beginnings as a simple website to upload restaurant menus. Over the years, the company defied the odds to become India's first tech startup to be listed on the BSE Sensex, a moment he described as a source of both pride and responsibility.

Here's a list of Indian brands that successfully rebranded themselves just like Zomato

Zomato - Eternal

In February 2025, the food delivery behemoth changed the name of its parent business to "Eternal" to better reflect its diverse portfolio, which now includes the loyalty program District, the B2B venture Hyperpure, and the quick-commerce division Blinkit.

PUMA India - PVMA

In January 2025, PUMA temporarily changed its name to "PVMA" in honour of its collaboration with badminton player PV Sindhu.

Indiabulls Real Estate - Equinox India Developments

The real estate company shifted focus to high-end residential and commercial projects in July 2024. The goal of the rebranding is to stress transparency and disassociate itself from previous scandals.

Indiabulls Housing Finance - Sammaan Capital

The mortgage lender simultaneously relaunched in July 2024 and implemented an asset-light model aimed at retail expansion. A strategy shift towards moral lending practices is reflected in the modification.

L&T Switchgear - Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation

After being acquired by Schneider Electric, the business changed its name in May 2024 and diversified into e-mobility and renewable energy. To increase its presence in India, plans call for a three-year investment of Rs 850 crore.