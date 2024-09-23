Twitter
Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

Amid Tirupati laddu row, this temple in UP bans 'prasad' from market for offering

After becoming debt-free, Anil Ambani's company approves Rs 1525 crore plan for...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with govt company for India's biggest...

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

7 jobs with highest salary

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर ��लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

HomeBusiness

Business

After becoming debt-free, Anil Ambani's company approves Rs 1525 crore plan for...

The company's promotor will enhance its equity stake by over Rs 600 crore to advance its business.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 09:44 PM IST

After becoming debt-free, Anil Ambani's company approves Rs 1525 crore plan for...
File photo
TRENDING NOW

Days after becoming debt-free, Anil Ambani's Reliance Power has approved a Rs 1,525 cr preferential issue. The move is aimed at strengthening the company's renewable energy business and boosting its balance sheet. Reliance Power's promotor, Reliance Infrastructure, will enhance its equity stake by over Rs 600 crore to advance its business. The other investors who will participate in the preferential issue are Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services.

This comes days after Reliance Infrastructure, another Anil Ambani-led group firm, approved raising Rs 6,000 crore. The issue entails up to 46.20 crore equity shares or warrants convertible into equity shares at a price of Rs 33 per share. On Monday, the company shares rose by 4.98 per cent to Rs 38.15. The market cap of R-Power reached Rs 15325 crore on September 23. 

"The Board of Directors of Reliance Power Limited at its meeting held today has approved raising of Rs 1,524.60 crore by preferential issue of up to 46.20 crore equity shares and /or warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 33 per share/warrant," the firm said in a statement.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with govt company for India's biggest...

"The preferential issue proceeds would be utilised for expansion of business operations directly and/or through investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures, debt reduction and for general corporate purposes," it added.

The preferential issue will enhance the company's net worth from about Rs 11,155 crore to over Rs 12,680 crore. "The listed entity has zero bank debt," the statement said adding the enhanced capital will support the company's participation in the renewable energy sector. Reliance Infra is raising Rs 6,000 crore -- Rs 3,014 crore through preferential allotment of shares and Rs 3,000 crore by issuing shares to institutional buyers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
