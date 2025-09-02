Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After Astronomer scandal, THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with employee

'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

Salesforce layoffs: How many jobs has the US tech giant cut and why? Check key details

After insulting Bipasha Basu, Mrunal Thakur MOCKS Anushka Sharma? Old clip of Son of Sardaar 2 actress saying 'she is not working' irks netizens

Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates

WATCH: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram after heavy rainfall

India decimates Kazakhstan 15-0 in Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Sukhjeet, Jugraj, Abhishek score hat-tricks

Former US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India: 'Largely due to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Astronomer scandal, THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with employee

THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with staffer

'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

After Astronomer scandal, THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with employee

The company has appointed longtime insider Philipp Navratil as Freixe's successor with immediate effect. The decision comes after an investigation into an unrevealed romantic relationship with a "direct subordinate," with breached the firm's code of business conduct. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 03:03 AM IST

After Astronomer scandal, THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with employee
Laurent Freixe was a veteran at the food giant.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Swiss conglomerate Nestle has dismissed its chief executive officer (CEO) Laurent Freixe over his failure to disclose a romantic relationship with a company employee, the food and drinks giant said on Monday. The Vevey-headquartered company has appointed longtime insider Philipp Navratil as Freixe's successor with immediate effect. Nestle's decision on Freixe comes after an investigation into an unrevealed romantic relationship with a "direct subordinate," with breached the firm's code of business conduct.

What did Nestle say on Laurent Freixe's removal?

Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke said it was "a necessary decision," adding: "Nestle’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service." Bulcke, who oversaw the probe into Freixe's relationship along with lead independent director Pablo Isla, further said: "We are not changing course on strategy and we will not lose pace on performance." Freixe, who worked with Nestle for nearly 40 years since 1986, took the role of CEO one year ago, on September 1, 2024.

Who is new Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil?

Freixe's successor Navratil started his career with Nestle in 2001 as an internal auditor. He held various commercial roles in Central America before being appointed country manager for Nestle Honduras in 2009. He took over leadership of the company in Mexico in 2013, and moved to Nestle’s coffee business unit in 2020. Navratil took charge of the Nespresso brand in July 2024 and joined the Nestle executive board on January 1 this year. "I fully embrace the company's strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestle's performance," said Navratil.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta loses one more talent: Meet Chaya Nayak, Indian-origin techie who joins Open AI as....
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta loses one more talent: Meet Chaya Nayak, Indian-origin te
How much does Gauri Khan charge for interior design? Her fees for luxury spaces revealed
How much does Gauri Khan charge for interior design? Her fees for luxury spaces
US journalist slams Trump's steep tariffs against India, says, 'India not a schoolchild...'
US journalist slams Trump's steep tariffs against India, says, 'India not a...'
Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'
Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slam
'If someone pokes me or gets in my face...': Nitish Rana breaks silence on verbal spat with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 eliminator
Nitish Rana breaks silence on verbal spat with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 elimina
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE