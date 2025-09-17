Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani advises Aahana Kumra 'not to be diplomatic', cites she let Bali win after their ugly argument: 'Let people know what...'
After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...
DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row
Donald Trump wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday amid tariff row: 'Fully committed to...'
Donald Trump makes BIG statement on TikTok, says ‘very good deal...’, to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on...
Somy Ali reveals if Salman Khan ever hit her head with bottle: 'I knew he would get physically abusive with me'
Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why
Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu drops major hint about actress who 'got divorced and...'
Ratan Tata’s young aide Shantanu Naidu roasts followers of viral Google’s Gemini AI saree trend, ‘Itna lazy ho gaya...’; watch his hilarious take
Rs 1 worth to Rs 579 crore deal with BCCI: A look at Apollo Tyres' journey of becoming Team India jersey sponsor
BUSINESS
The company's board took the decision after receiving information from Heraghty about the affair, according to an official statement quoted by SkyNews Australia. "In light of this new information, the Board has concluded Mr. Heraghty's prior disclosures were not satisfactory," the company added.
Australian company Super Retail Group on Tuesday said it had fired its chief executive officer (CEO) Anthony Heraghty with immediate effect for failing to disclose a relationship with the firm's former human resources (HR) chief Jane Kelly. The company's board took the decision after receiving information from Heraghty about the affair, according to an official statement quoted by SkyNews Australia. "In light of this new information, the Board has concluded Mr. Heraghty's prior disclosures were not satisfactory," the company added in its statement.
Super Retail -- the company behind brands such as Supercheap Auto, Rebel, BCF, and Macpac -- said in its statement: "The Board has exercised its discretion to lapse Mr. Heraghty's incentives, which includes all unvested incentives and vested but unexercised rights." Super Retail's chief financial officer (CFO) David Burns has been named interim CEO while the company looks for Heraghty's replacement, as per the statement cited above.
In recent months, several major companies around the world have been hit by workplace romances. Quite recently, Swiss food giant Nestle dismissed Laurent Freixe as its CEO with immediate effect over an undisclosed romantic relationship with an office subordinate. Earlier, a major scandal engulfed the US tech firm Astronomer after its CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught sharing an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert. Both Byron and Cabot resigned from their roles after the incident, which sparked an online frenzy and triggered workplace culture discussions.