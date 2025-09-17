Add DNA as a Preferred Source
After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:54 AM IST

Astronomer's former top executives Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.
Australian company Super Retail Group on Tuesday said it had fired its chief executive officer (CEO) Anthony Heraghty with immediate effect for failing to disclose a relationship with the firm's former human resources (HR) chief Jane Kelly. The company's board took the decision after receiving information from Heraghty about the affair, according to an official statement quoted by SkyNews Australia. "In light of this new information, the Board has concluded Mr. Heraghty's prior disclosures were not satisfactory," the company added in its statement.

What did Super Retail say on Heraghty's removal?

Super Retail -- the company behind brands such as Supercheap Auto, Rebel, BCF, and Macpac -- said in its statement: "The Board has exercised its discretion to lapse Mr. Heraghty's incentives, which includes all unvested incentives and vested but unexercised rights." Super Retail's chief financial officer (CFO) David Burns has been named interim CEO while the company looks for Heraghty's replacement, as per the statement cited above.

Have there been similar incidents recently?

In recent months, several major companies around the world have been hit by workplace romances. Quite recently, Swiss food giant Nestle dismissed Laurent Freixe as its CEO with immediate effect over an undisclosed romantic relationship with an office subordinate. Earlier, a major scandal engulfed the US tech firm Astronomer after its CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught sharing an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert. Both Byron and Cabot resigned from their roles after the incident, which sparked an online frenzy and triggered workplace culture discussions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
