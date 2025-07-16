After approval, Starlink to offer fastest internet speed ranging from..., know what more it offers in India

After Elon Musk’s Starlink gets necessary approvals from the Indian Space regulator, It will offer internet speed 10 times faster than the current internet service. This is due to a new generation of satellites that are expected to be launched in 2026.

After Elon Musk’s Starlink gets necessary approvals from the Indian Space regulator, the billionaire-owned satellite communication company has come closer to its launch in India. This launch will come with a big update which will majorly cover internet speeds. The internet speed on this new network is expected to be 10 times faster than the current internet service. This is due to a new generation of satellites that are expected to be launched in 2026.

Starlink’s speed

Its speed could go upto the range of 25 Mbps to 220 Mbps based on location. The data capacity will be around 600 to 700 Gbps in the starting phase. Also, it will reportedly provide more than 1,000 Gbps (1 Tbps) of downlink capacity per satellite, which is 10 times, and over 200 Gbps of uplink, 24 times of what the current satellites provide. While SpaceX has not named it, the upgrade in the performance and capacity is impactful, which would have the capacity to revolutionise even rural places in India, where a reliable internet access remains a distant dream.

As of now Starlink is available in over 100 countries and territories worldwide. Starlink offers satellite-based internet service that works in places that are exposed directly to the sky, which makes it useful even in the remotest parts of the country. Starlink received clearance from the Indian space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) last week.

Starlink receives approval

In early June, Starlink was provided with license by the government to launch GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) services, VSAT Services and ISP Category-A under unified license. Starlink is the third company to receive approval for satellite communication (satcom) services from the Department of Telecom, following OneWeb and Reliance Jio. Recently, Airtel and Jio have partnered with Starlink to bring the latter's high-speed satellite internet services to their customers in India.

Starlink will utilise Airtel and Jio's extensive dealer network to sell and promote its services. Satellite telecom in India will help the country provide much-needed services in remote interior places where conventional telecom services tend to be costly. Starlink's imminent launch comes as India continues to push for digital inclusion and improved internet connectivity across its vast geographical expanse, particularly in areas where traditional internet service providers have struggled to establish reliable networks.