Days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, another good news for Mukesh Ambani...

Reliance Industries has consistently been part of this Fortune Global list for the past 21 years, a feat unmatched by any other Indian company.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, another good news for Mukesh Ambani...
Mukesh Ambani's company, Reliance Industries Limited, has maintained a strong presence in the Fortune Global 500 list, climbing two spots to reach the 86th position. Over the past three years, Reliance Industries has made significant progress, jumping 69 places from its 155th rank in 2021. Notably, among Indian companies, Reliance Industries holds the top spot in the Fortune Global 500 list. This news comes days after Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani hosted the extravagant wedding ceremony of his younger son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant.

Reliance Industries has consistently been part of this Fortune Global list for the past 21 years, a feat unmatched by any other Indian company. According to Fortune, Reliance's revenue stands at $108,877 million, with profits increasing by 1.3% to $8,412 million. Approximately 350,000 employees contribute to Reliance's success.

This year's ranking features nine Indian companies, five of which are from the public sector. The leading insurance company, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), climbed 12 spots to secure the 95th position in the 2024 list. Meanwhile, the public sector giant Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) slipped 22 places to 116th position. The State Bank of India (SBI) made a significant leap, rising 57 spots to 178th position.

Among other Indian companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) dropped 22 and 25 places to rank 180th and 258th, respectively. Tata Motors climbed 66 places to 271st, while HDFC Bank is at 306th, and Rajesh Exports is at 463rd in the list.

Walmart, Amazon, and State Grid occupy the top three positions in the Fortune Global 500 list. Other prominent companies in the top 100 include Apple, Toyota Motors, Alphabet, Samsung, and Meta Platforms.

