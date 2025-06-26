Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a "great equalizer" as it enables anyone to program using everyday language.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a "great equalizer" as it enables anyone to program using everyday language. Speaking at London Tech Week, he highlighted that programming artificial intelligence (AI) is similar to how one “programs a person”.

Huang further acknowledged that computer was intially hard to comprehend. "We had to learn programming languages. We had to architect it. We had to design these computers that are very complicated. Now, all of a sudden ... there’s a new programming language. This new programming language is called ‘human,’. Most people don't know C++, very few people know Python, and everybody, as you know, knows human", he said.

"The way you program a computer today, to ask the computer to do something for you, even write a program, generate images, write a poem — just ask it nicely", he continued, adding that the way you program an AI is much similar to how you program a person.

Elaborating his point further, Huang added, "You say, 'You are an incredible poet. You are deeply steeped in Shakespeare, and I would like you to write a poem to describe today's keynote.' Without very much effort, this AI would help you generate such a wonderful poem.”

"And when it answers, you could say, 'I feel like you could do even better.' And it will go off and think about it and it will come back and say, 'In fact, I can do better.' And it does do a better job", he added.

Jensen Huang's AI warning

The comments follow Huang's remarks about AI in which he warned about changing workplace due to AI. "You’re not going to lose your job to an AI, but you’re going to lose your job to someone who uses AI", he had said.

At a separate event, Huang emphasised that the next decade will be the era of autonomous driving cars, robots and autonomous machines. In an interview with CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal at the Viva Tech conference in Paris, he said “This is going to be the decade of AV (autonomous vehicles), robotics, autonomous machines.”