FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Smriti Mandhana DELETED wedding posts from social media after father's health scare

Dharmendra ROARS back on big screen after health scare, drops this FIRST voice note about...: 'Mera bada beta...'

After 30 years in Britain, is steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal leaving UK? Ahead of proposed taxes on super-rich, report claims he will relocate to...

'For the first time, they used chilli spray': Delhi Police on protesters using 'chilli spray' on cops during air pollution protest; 15 arrested

After wedding to Smriti Mandhana gets postponed, where is fiance Palash Muchhal, report claims...

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India

Kyunki fame Sandeep Baswana finally gets married to Ashlesha Sawant, after dating over 20 years, Smriti Irani pens note: 'It seems irritating idiots...'

Who is Barmer collector IAS Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande, who left medical profession to become civil servant? Check here to know his UPSC rank

Meet Ada Malik, Anmol Malik, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, stun internet with Seeta aur Geeta vibes, one worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

US, Ukraine hold talks on peace framework in Geneva

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Greater Noida Gets Connectivity Boost: New metro line to link Greater Noida Depot with Bodaki transport hub

Greater Noida Gets Connectivity Boost: New metro line to link...

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot

Smriti Mandhana DELETED wedding posts from social media after father's health scare

Smriti Mandhana DELETED wedding posts from social media after father's health sc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...

Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

After 30 years in Britain, is steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal leaving UK? Ahead of proposed taxes on super-rich, report claims he will relocate to...

The news of Mittal’s exit comes ahead of expected tax rises on the wealthy as Reeves tries to address a 20 billion pounds hole in the UK’s finances.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

After 30 years in Britain, is steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal leaving UK? Ahead of proposed taxes on super-rich, report claims he will relocate to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lakshmi Mittal, an Indian steel mogul in the UK, is allegedly departing the nation in response to the Labour government's proposed tax policies aimed at the super-rich, which include adjustments to inheritance tax. The Sunday Times claims that although Mittal is now a tax resident of Switzerland, he will soon spend the majority of his time in Dubai.

Although Mittal's team has not made any announcements on their departure, the UK's long-standing 'non-domiciled' (non-dom) tax status may have been a major factor in this decision.  In the past, this status protected affluent residents' foreign assets from UK inheritance tax by allowing them to pay tax only on income produced within the country.

The UK's elites will now have to pay higher taxes on their entire wealth and income, including assets kept overseas, as the 'super rich tax' is anticipated to be implemented during the upcoming budget on November 26. According to The Guardian report, if they leave the UK to avoid paying, they might also be subject to taxes of up to 20%.

However, a source close to the Mittals told Business Today that inheritance tax was more important to Mittal than income or capital gains tax.

Only when a person passes away and leaves an estate exceeding specific thresholds, currently £325,000, or more with housing allowances, is inheritance tax (IHT) imposed.

The value of the estate passed down to successors is subject to taxation, usually at a rate of 40% on sums over the threshold. According to sources cited in the BT investigation, "people in this situation feel they have little choice but to leave and are either sad or angry to be doing so."

Mittal, who is currently a tax resident in Switzerland, moved mostly to Dubai due to these financial difficulties and uncertainty, according to PTI. Unlike the UK, neither Dubai nor Switzerland have inheritance taxes.

According to Business Today, Mittal has already invested in real estate projects in Dubai and owns a villa in the upscale Emirates Hills neighbourhood.

His departure is a part of a larger migration of wealthy people and businesspeople, including Rio Ferdinand, Nassef Sawiris, and Herman Narula, who believe that the UK's stricter tax laws are making it less appealing as a location for wealth and corporate investment.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Smriti Mandhana DELETED wedding posts from social media after father's health scare
Smriti Mandhana DELETED wedding posts from social media after father's health sc
Dharmendra ROARS back on big screen after health scare, drops this FIRST voice note about...: 'Mera bada beta...'
Dharmendra ROARS back on big screen after health scare, drops FIRST voice note
After 30 years in Britain, is steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal leaving UK? Ahead of proposed taxes on super-rich, report claims he will relocate to...
After 30 years in Britain, is steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal leaving UK?
'For the first time, they used chilli spray': Delhi Police on protesters using 'chilli spray' on cops during air pollution protest; 15 arrested
Amid Delhi air pollution protest, over 15 arrested for using 'chilli spray' on p
After wedding to Smriti Mandhana gets postponed, where is fiance Palash Muchhal, report claims...
After wedding to Smriti Mandhana gets postponed, where is fiance Palash Muchhal.
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement