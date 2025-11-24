After 30 years in Britain, is steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal leaving UK? Ahead of proposed taxes on super-rich, report claims he will relocate to...

The news of Mittal’s exit comes ahead of expected tax rises on the wealthy as Reeves tries to address a 20 billion pounds hole in the UK’s finances.

Lakshmi Mittal, an Indian steel mogul in the UK, is allegedly departing the nation in response to the Labour government's proposed tax policies aimed at the super-rich, which include adjustments to inheritance tax. The Sunday Times claims that although Mittal is now a tax resident of Switzerland, he will soon spend the majority of his time in Dubai.

Although Mittal's team has not made any announcements on their departure, the UK's long-standing 'non-domiciled' (non-dom) tax status may have been a major factor in this decision. In the past, this status protected affluent residents' foreign assets from UK inheritance tax by allowing them to pay tax only on income produced within the country.

The UK's elites will now have to pay higher taxes on their entire wealth and income, including assets kept overseas, as the 'super rich tax' is anticipated to be implemented during the upcoming budget on November 26. According to The Guardian report, if they leave the UK to avoid paying, they might also be subject to taxes of up to 20%.

However, a source close to the Mittals told Business Today that inheritance tax was more important to Mittal than income or capital gains tax.

Only when a person passes away and leaves an estate exceeding specific thresholds, currently £325,000, or more with housing allowances, is inheritance tax (IHT) imposed.

The value of the estate passed down to successors is subject to taxation, usually at a rate of 40% on sums over the threshold. According to sources cited in the BT investigation, "people in this situation feel they have little choice but to leave and are either sad or angry to be doing so."

Mittal, who is currently a tax resident in Switzerland, moved mostly to Dubai due to these financial difficulties and uncertainty, according to PTI. Unlike the UK, neither Dubai nor Switzerland have inheritance taxes.

According to Business Today, Mittal has already invested in real estate projects in Dubai and owns a villa in the upscale Emirates Hills neighbourhood.

His departure is a part of a larger migration of wealthy people and businesspeople, including Rio Ferdinand, Nassef Sawiris, and Herman Narula, who believe that the UK's stricter tax laws are making it less appealing as a location for wealth and corporate investment.